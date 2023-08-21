DCW Official Allegedly Rapes, Impregnates Minor Girl: BJP Attacks AAP For 'Protecting' Accused

Premoday Khakha, deputy director of Delhi Government's Women and Child Development department, accused of raping a minor-girl | Twitter

New Delhi: An official of high rank within the Woman and Child Development Department of the Delhi government, Premoday Khakha, has been accused of sexually assaulting his friend's 16-year-old daughter over the course of several months, resulting in her pregnancy.

Officer's wife gave abortion pills to minor to terminate pregnancy

The FIR claims that between 2020 and 2021, the deputy director repeatedly sexually assaulted the 14-year-old victim.

The survivor confided in the wife of the deputy director after learning she was expecting a child. But instead of reporting the crime, the wife urged the victim to keep quiet and then went on to get her son to provide her the medication she needed to help the victim have an abortion.

After receiving a report from the survivor, the police opened a case. The police is probing the case.

BJP questions Delhi Govt and DCW Chief Swati Maliwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (August 21) questioned the silence of DCW chief Swati Maliwal and questioned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after the incident came to light.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned DCW Chief Swati Maliwal and AAP government over the incident. He also said that Arvind Kejriwal might blame the LG for the incident in order to shift blame.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal on her part said that the Commission had issued a notice to Delhi Police over the incident and demanded quick arrest of the accused.

Minor girl subjected to multiple instances of rape

The young girl is a student in the 12th grade at a school situated in North Delhi. Following her revelation that she had been subjected to multiple instances of rape by the aforementioned officer between the years 2020 and 2021, and that his wife facilitated an abortion by providing her with abortion pills, the Delhi Police have pressed charges of rape and violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against both the accused officer and his wife.

As indicated by law enforcement, approximately three years ago, the girl's family and the accused became acquainted. Tragically, when the girl lost her father in 2020, the accused purportedly extended an offer to bring her into his household and provide care for her. The girl's mother consented to this arrangement due to their existing friendship, according to police report. The accused individual resides with his wife and son in North Delhi.

