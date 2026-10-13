CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Urges Opposition Unity, Warns Against Conspiracy Theories Over Protests | File pic

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke has urged Opposition parties and protesters to remain united in their fight against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that differences in the treatment of demonstrations are being used to create suspicion and mistrust among those opposing the government.

In a post on his official account on X, Dipke compared the police response to the CJP-led protest on October 10 with the INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court of India on October 12. He argued that the contrasting responses should not become a reason for Opposition supporters to suspect one another.

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"When CJP was granted permission to protest, many were quick to float conspiracy theories that we were planted by the BJP. Yesterday, the INDIA bloc held a massive protest, but there was no crackdown like the one we witnessed on October 10. This is exactly how the govt plays us against each other. By treating different protests differently, they create suspicion and mistrust among people who are ultimately fighting for the same cause."

"My only request to everyone is to see through these tactics. Today, they may allow one protest and crush another. Tomorrow, they could reverse the roles. The idea is to keep us doubting each other instead of questioning those in power. Don’t let conspiracy theories divide us. Don’t fall into the trap of fighting among ourselves when we should be standing together. The fight is against Gyanesh Kumar and those protecting him. Don’t lose sight of that," Dipke wrote.

Dipke recalls detention of CJP leaders, October 10 crackdown

Dipke also highlighted the detention of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with his own detention on October 10, when they were detained directly from a flight. The detentions and police action against protesters drew criticism from the CJP and its supporters, who accused the Delhi Police and the Modi government of suppressing dissent.

The CJP and its supporters described the crackdown as an "undeclared Emergency", alleging that the action restricted democratic rights and freedom of expression.

By comparing the October 10 crackdown with the INDIA bloc's October 12 march, Dipke sought to challenge conspiracy theories about the CJP's political affiliations and called for solidarity among groups protesting against the Election Commission and the Centre.

Dipke's remarks follow INDIA bloc's October 12 march

Dipke's statement came after Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, joined the INDIA bloc leaders and party workers in a march towards the Supreme Court of India on October 12.

The protest targeted the Election Commission of India (ECI), CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Centre over several issues, including alleged vote theft, Form 6, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the police action against protesters on October 10.

The CJP chief highlighted the absence of a comparable crackdown during the October 12 march, arguing that differences in how demonstrations are handled could fuel distrust among groups raising concerns about the same issues.