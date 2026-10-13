'Cannot Demand Right To Protest In Delhi And Deny It In Bengaluru': DK Shivakumar After Cops Detain Over 100 Protesters In Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar | File Pic

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday stressed that the right to peaceful protest must be respected, saying the state could not demand the same right in Delhi while denying it to protesters in Bengaluru. His remarks came a day after police detained more than 100 demonstrators protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Karnataka capital.

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"The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy. We cannot demand that right for ourselves in Delhi and deny it to others in Bengaluru," Shivakumar said in a statement, adding that there would be "no double standards".

Shivakumar said he had taken note of Monday's incident involving protesters and members of the media and had sought a detailed report on the circumstances that led to police action. He warned that accountability would follow if there had been any unnecessary use of force or excesses.

"Disagreement with the Election Commission, disagreement with my government, or disagreement with me personally does not diminish anyone's right to peacefully express it," he said.

The statement came after Bengaluru Police detained over 100 protesters who attempted to march towards the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, to oppose the SIR exercise. Journalists and photographers covering the demonstration were reportedly manhandled by police during the incident.

The incident took place on the same day Shivakumar was in Delhi, participating in an INDIA bloc protest march from Connaught Place towards the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR process.

Peaceful protests should not be disrupted: Kharge

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge also said he had instructed the police to ensure that peaceful demonstrations were not disrupted.

"The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy. It must be respected, protected, and never suppressed. I have issued instructions to the police to ensure that no peaceful demonstration is disrupted," Kharge wrote on X on October 13.

Shivakumar said Karnataka must uphold the democratic standards expected of the rest of the country, reiterating that there would be no double standards in protecting the right to peaceful protest.