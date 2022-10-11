CJI Uday Lalit names Justice Chandrachud as his successor, to take oath on November 9 | FPJ

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit on Tuesday morning named Justice DY Chandrachud to be his successor. He will be the 50th CJI as Chief Justice Lalit's term ends on November 8.

Justice Chandrachud would assume charge as the 50th CJI on November 9. He would have a tenure of over two years.

The development comes after the CJI had requested all judges to assemble in the Judges' lounge at 10.15 am when he will hand over the letter naming his successor.

As the CJI, Justice Uday Lalit has a tenure of 74 days. He will demit office on attaining the age of 65 years.

About Justice DY Chandrachud

Justice Chandrachud studied BA with Honours in Economics from Stephen's College in the national capital. He studied LLB from Delhi University's Campus Law Centre. He did his LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD) from Harvard Law School in the US.

He practiced law at the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court. He later served as the senior advocate by the Bombay HC in June 1998. He was appointed as the Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until appointment as a judge.

He became the Bombay HC in March 2000. He took charge as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court in October 2013. He was appointed as the judge of the apex court in May 2016.