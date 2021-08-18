Advertisement

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana expressed anguish over reports of selection of nine top court judges in some newspaper even before the collegium resolution was finalised and sent to the government. His outburst came in a reference at the ceremonial bench held to bid farewell to Justice Navin Sinha on his retirement. As a tradition Justice Sinha was sitting on the bench with the CJI.

He said he wants to take the liberty to express his concern about certain speculations and reports in the media. “You are part of our system. I expect all stakeholders to uphold the integrity and dignity of this institution,” he said, describing the reports as “irresponsible reporting and speculation even before formalising the resolution”.

“I must also place on record tremendous amount of maturity and responsibility displayed by majority of the senior journalists and media houses in showing restraint and not speculating on such a serious matter. Such professional journalists and ethical media are the real strength of the Supreme Court in particular and democracy in general,” the CJI said.

“The process to appoint judges to the apex court is ongoing. Meetings will be held and decisions will be taken. The process of appointment of judges is sacrosanct and has certain dignity attached to it. My media friends must understand and recognise the sanctity of this process,” he said.

“As an institution, we hold the freedom of media and rights of individuals in high esteem. Today's reflections in some sections of the media, pending the process, even before formalising the resolution is counter productive. There were instances of deserving career progression of bright talents getting marred because of such irresponsible reporting and speculation. This is very unfortunate and I am extremely upset about it,” he said.

The collegium resolution dated August 17 was uploaded on the Supreme Court website yesterday. All names posted are the same as reported by this newspaper in the story on Justice Kureshi being left out.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 11:26 PM IST