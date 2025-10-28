CISF Officially Takes Over Security Of Bhakra Dam Project

Bhakra Dam | Representative Image

Chandigarh: In a significant step to bolster the security of one of India’s most critical infrastructure projects, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has officially taken over the security responsibilities of the Bhakra Dam project, situated between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Inspector General, CISF (North Sector) Navjyoti Gogoi, DIG CISF (North Zone-II) M K Yadav, and Chairman, BBMB, Manoj Tripathi, along with the Unit Commander, CISF Unit BDP Nangal, Prateek Raghuvanshi attended the event. The Induction ceremony at the dam marked the formal handover from state police to CISF.

The Bhakra Dam (in Himachal Pradesh) and Nangal Dam (in Punjab) is a concrete gravity dam on the Sutlej River in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, forming the Gobind Sagar Reservoir. It stands 226 m high and 518 m long. The Gobind Sagar Reservoir, extending 90 km and covering 168 square kilometers, can store 9.34 billion cubic meter of water.

A CISF spokesperson said that the dams were guarded by the police forces of their respective states, overseen by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). However, due to emerging risks of sabotage and terrorism, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs sanctioned the deployment of a dedicated CISF unit comprising 296 armed personnel earlier in May 2025 of this year.

The spokesperson said that the CISF team will secure key areas such as the Dam walls, water gates, power stations, and access to entry points. The state police have been moved to smaller support roles to help the Bhakra Beas Management Board with overall security.