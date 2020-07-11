CISCE Result 2020: Akhilesh Yadav's daughter Aditi scores 98% in ISC exams, wishes pour in from netizens

ISC board results 2020 were declared yesterday and among many students who cleared the ISC/ class 12 exams was former Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's daughter, Aditi.

Aditi has scored 98 percent in the ISC exam, 2020.

The leader took to Twitter to congratulate his daughter and wrote, "Congratulations to my daughter Aditi for scoring 98% in ISC XII. We are proud of all the students who have worked very hard. They are going to make our future bright."