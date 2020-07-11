CISCE Result 2020: Akhilesh Yadav's daughter Aditi scores 98% in ISC exams, wishes pour in from netizens

ISC board results 2020 were declared yesterday and among many students who cleared the ISC/ class 12 exams was former Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's daughter, Aditi.
Aditi has scored 98 percent in the ISC exam, 2020.
The leader took to Twitter to congratulate his daughter and wrote, "Congratulations to my daughter Aditi for scoring 98% in ISC XII. We are proud of all the students who have worked very hard. They are going to make our future bright."
Yadav also shared a photo with his daughter Aditi and wife Dimple Yadav in a tweet.
Soon after the leader shared the news on Twitter, many users congratulated Yadav and his daughter for the success.
Check out the reactions here:
The results of the class 10/ICSE and class 12/ISC were announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Yesterday.
The students were assessed based on best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work.
