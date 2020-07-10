ICSE & ISC results 2020: CISCE announced class 10 and class 12 results at results.cisce.org; check here for details

Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results of Class 10 (ICSE) & Class 12 (ISC) Year 2020 Examinations.

The results are made available at the CAREERS Portal of the Council, the Website of the Council (Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations) and through SMS.

The students who appeared for the Class 10 (ICSE) & Class 12 (ISC) Year 2020 Examinations can check their results at www.cisce.org or wvvw.results.cisce.org.

Steps to check the results:

1. After logging into the Council's website, click on the link 'Results 2020'.

2. For accessing the ICSE/ISC Year 2020 Examination results, a candidate must select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the Course option.

3. For accessing the ICSE Year 2020 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

4. For accessing the ISC Year 2020 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

5. The instructions to view the results are provided on the results web page. The user may follow the same.