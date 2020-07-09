CBSE result 2020: ANI gives dates for class 10 and 12 results, later says 'error regretted'

Asian News International (ANI) has recently posted an image of "press note" by CBSE which claimed that result of class 10 and class 12 will be released on July 13 and July 11 respectively. However, the agency has now retracted the story and said that the press release is incorrect.
The agency took to Twitter and wrote, "Story retracted, this release is incorrect. Error regretted."
The same notice was also doing rounds on social media and the board has now told ANI that the notice is fake.
The board has also advised students, teachers and other stakeholders not to believe any such circulars.
The official result notification will be available on the official website- cbse.nic.in./
"A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class 12 and Class 10 Board Results 2020. The Board has not yet announced the result dates," stated CBSE, as quoted by ANI.
