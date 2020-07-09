CBSE result 2020: ANI gives dates for class 10 and 12 results, later says 'error regretted'

The same notice was also doing rounds on social media and the board has now told ANI that the notice is fake.

The board has also advised students, teachers and other stakeholders not to believe any such circulars.

The official result notification will be available on the official website- cbse.nic.in./

"A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class 12 and Class 10 Board Results 2020. The Board has not yet announced the result dates," stated CBSE, as quoted by ANI.