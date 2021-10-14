'Chronology': Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala slams Centre on extending BSF's jurisdiction

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday slammed the Centre over its decision to extend the Border Security Force (BSF)'s jurisdiction in Punjab.

Surjewala claimed that it was meant to deflect attention from the movement of heroin through Gujarat’s Adani Port this year.

Taking to Twitter, Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "The Chronology - 25,000 kg of heroin came through Adani Port, Gujarat on 9/6/2021. 3,000 kg of heroin caught at Adani Port, Gujarat on 13/9/2021. BSF jurisdiction unilaterally increased from 15 km to 50 km in Punjab. Federalism Dead, Conspiracy Clear," he tweeted.

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi condemned the Centre's decision to extend the Border Security Force (BSF)'s jurisdiction over a wider area along the borders of three states and said that it is a "direct attack on federalism".

Channi requested the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately roll back this irrational decision.

"I strongly condemn the GoI's unilateral decision to give additional powers to BSF within the 50 km belt running along the international borders, which is a direct attack on federalism. I urge the Union Home Minister @AmitShah to immediately roll back this irrational decision," tweeted Channi.

Former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar also took a dig at the chief minister when he put out a tweet stating that Channi had unwittingly managed to hand over half of Punjab to the Central government.

"Be careful what you ask for! Has (Punjab CM) Charanjit Singh Channi unwittingly managed to hand over half of Punjab to Central govt. 25,000sq km (out of total 50,000sq km) has now been placed under BSF jurisdiction. Punjab Police stands castigated. Do we still want more autonomy from the States?," Sunil Jakhar tweeted.

In a move aimed at maintaining "zero tolerance" against terrorism and cross border crimes, the Centre has empowered the BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

As per the fresh order, the BSF, which was only empowered to take action up to fifteen kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, has now been authorised to spread its jurisdiction up to 50 km without any hurdle or further permission either from central or state governments.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:56 AM IST