Chinese Army hands over 5 Indians who went missing From Arunachal Pradesh

"Three such incidents took place in the current year in Upper Subansiri and West Siang District including the latest one. All such individuals were brought back home safely after consistent efforts and coordination by the Indian Army in the past," the statement said.

According to the statement in the latest case, five individuals from Upper Subansiri District had also inadvertently strayed across LAC recently. "Indian Army approached PLA on the hotline to trace and return them. On September 8, the response on the hotline confirmed that the missing individuals had been traced." Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju had said on Friday that the Chinese People Liberation Army (PLA) is likely to handover the five Indian nationals, who were missing from Arunachal Pradesh, to Indian authorities on Saturday, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju had said on Friday.

"The Chinese PLA has confirmed to Indian Army to hand over the youths from Arunachal Pradesh to our side. The handing over is likely to take place anytime tomorrow i.e. 12th September 2020 at a designated location," Rijiju said in a tweet.