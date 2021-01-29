China: Appreciate Jaishankar’s suggestions to mend relations

Beijing / New Delhi

China on Friday said it has taken note of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's suggestions to mend the strained bilateral relations, saying that it appreciates his remarks which showed that New Delhi attached importance to ties with Beijing. "We have noted Minister Jaishankar's remarks," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here while responding to a question on the online address by Jaishankar to the 13th All India Conference of China Studies. "He stressed the importance of India-China relations. It shows the Indian side attaches importance to the ties with China, we appreciate this," Zhao said.

"Meanwhile, we stress the boundary issue shall not be linked with the overall bilateral relations. That is an important experience we have gathered through many years' effort to keep the ties moving forward," the spokesman said. "We hope the Indian side will work with us to properly manage the differences, promote practical cooperation and bring bilateral relations back on track," Zhao said.

India, B’desh foreign secys review ties, discuss Modi’s March visit to Dhaka

Foreign Secretaries of India and Bangladesh on Friday carried out a comprehensive review of the overall bilateral ties and held discussions on preparations for PM Modi’s visit to Dhaka in March. The MEA said both sides reviewed progress in the bilateral relationship, including in the areas of defence and security, border management, trade, connectivity, power, energy and cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.