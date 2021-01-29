Chidambaram Subramaniam birth anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the 'Bharat Ratna' recipient who ushered the 'Green Revolution'

Chidambaram Subramaniam was born on 30th January 1910 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He was a graduate in Physics from the prestigious Presidency College, Chennai.

He went on to get a degree in Law from Madras Law College. Subramaniam actively participated in the Civil Disobedience Movement and Quit India Movement in his college days.

Chidambaram Subramaniam became the Education Minister of Madras in 1952. In 1962, he became the Minister for Steel and Mines. He also served as the Minister of Food and Agriculture.

Role in Green Revolution

Chidambaram Subramaniam along with B. Sivaraman an M.S Swaminathan curated India's modern agricultural policy which worked like magic for Indian farmers.

In 1972, a bumper wheat production in India marked the beginning of the Indian Green Revolution. He focused on making fertilizers and seeds available to all parts of the country so that the farmers can actually produce according to the land's potential.

Role in White Revolution

Subramaniam had a major role in launching 'Operation Flood' which made India the largest producer of milk in the world. Chidambaram Subramaniam also appointed Varghese Kurien as the Chairman of National Dairy Development Board who went on to revolutionize the milk industry of India.

Chidambaram Subramaniam was awarded Bharat Ratna, India's highest Civilian Honor in 1998. He is also the recipient of Y.B Chavan National Integration Award, U Thant Peace Award 1996, Norman Borlaug Award and numerous others.

He also wrote highly informative books like 'The India of My dream' and 'The New Strategy in Indian Agriculture'. The visionary leader played a huge role in the making of New India.