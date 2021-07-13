Chidambaram flays govt on inflation

New Delhi

Former Finance Minister and Senior Congress leader P Chidambram on Tuesday slammed the government for pretending that price rise is a false concern and the issue will go away if ignored.

Condemning the callous negligence of government on the price rise, he told a press conference at AICC headquarters here that wishing away the back-breaking inflation won't help when every household is agitated about the rise in prices. He joined Congress leaders holding similar press conferences in over 20 cities from July 10 to 15 on issue of inflation, pointing out that inflation has breached even upper limit of 6% set by the government and RBI as it hit 6.26%on Monday.

, while the urban consumer price index (CPI) spurted from 5.91 per cent in May to 6.37 per cent in June and the core inflation moved up in the month from 5.5 per cent to 5.8 per cent.

Those holding the nationwide press conference include HK Patil in Mumbai and Nagpur, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow, Ajay Maken in Jaipur, Mukul Wasnik in Bhopal, Harish Rawat in Chandigarh, Rajani Patil in Jammu and Dinesh Gundurao in Panjim and Puducherry.