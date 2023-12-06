Chhattisgarh: Yogi's Bulldozer Seemed Action In Raipur; Mows Down Illegal Shops Amid Encroachment Row

fPJ

Raipur: Bulldozer of the Yogi led Uttar Pradesh government, seemed in action in Raipur, capital city of Chhattisgarh. Acting on the long pending demand of the girls students, it acted, demolished all the illegal encroachment raised in the name of Choupati on Tuesday.

The action was taken as per the instructions of BJP MLA Brijmohan Agarwal. Raipur Municipal Corporation officers seized the illegal mobile trolleys of street vendors and demolished all the encroachments close to Salem girls school in Moti Bagh area.

The RMC engaged two JCBs, clearing the encroachments.

Salem school students demand fierce demonstrations

The students of Salem girls school also staged fierce demonstrations on Monday demanding immediate removal of Choupati and illegal street vendors as it continuously created difficulties for the school going girls.

The people standing on these Gumati’s often pass out objectionable lewd comments.

While welcoming the actions of the administration, the principal of the school confirmed, the girl students carried out demonstrations as several times complaint and applications were submitted to the higher authorities. But all go in vain.