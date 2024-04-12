Chhattisgarh: Tripathi, Dhebar, Arvind In ACB Custody Till April 18

FP Photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Suspended officer AP Tripathi, businessman Anwar Dhebar and Arvind Singh, the main accused in the liquor scam during the Congress rule in Chhattisgarh were handed over to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) till April 18.

All the three were presented by ACB EOW in the court of Special Judge Nidhi Sharma Tiwari on Friday. ACB has sought remand of all three together till April 18. Earlier Anwar Dhebar and Arvind Singh have been remanded twice.

ACB, arguing, informed the court that Anwar and Arvind have not cooperated in the investigation so far. Now all three have to be interrogated together. ACB wants answers to some questions together and to some separately. After hearing the arguments of the lawyers of both the sides, the court sent the accused on ACB remand till April 18.

Read Also Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Notification For Third Phase Of Polling In 7 Seats

The EOW team had sought remand of the three accused from the court for 6 days. After which the court approved the remand and handed over the three accused to EOW till April 18.

The second remand of businessmen Anwar Dhebar and Arvind Singh, who were caught by ACB and EOW in the liquor scam case, ended on Friday, both were presented in the court. Along with them, ACB and EOW also presented Arunpati Tripathi in the court. The EOW-ACB on Thursday arrested former Excise Department Secretary Arunpati (AP). Tripathi. EOW-ACB is investigating the alleged liquor scam of Rs 2,000 crore took place during the tenure of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh.

On Thursday, a team of more than 50 raided more than 21 locations in four cities Raipur, Bhilai, Bilaspur, Durg and Rajnandgaon.