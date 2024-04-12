Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Notification For Third Phase Of Polling In 7 Seats

Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Rupesh Kumar Verma and Rashmi Verma addressing media in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Chhattisgarh on Friday | FP Photo

Raipur (Madhya Pradesh): Notification for the filing of nomination for the third phase of polling for seven Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh (Raipur, Durg, Korba, Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa and Bilaspur) was issued on Friday. The last date for nomination is April 19, said Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Rupesh Kumar Verma and Rashmi Verma while briefing the media.

He said the scrutiny of nomination will be on April 20 and withdrawal of names is on April 22. There will be holidays on April 13 and April 17. On day one three nomination papers were filed. One each at Janjgir-Champa, Korba and Durg.

For the second phase a total 37,988 postal ballot papers applications have been received. The commissioning of the first phase of EVMs and VVPATs are nearing completion. For the second phase of polling required EVMs and VVPATs have been provided to all the districts. The second phase of polling the randomisation of the EVMs and VVPATs will be held on April 15 after which it will be commissioned.

Under cVIGIL a total of 411 complaints were received out of which 276 action has been taken and 134 complaints have been dropped. Regarding poster/banner installation a total of 411 complaints were received out of which 270 complaints were on without permission.

Under model code of conduct banners 71,209, posters 1,13,894, wall writing 1,40,423, others 92,476 thus total 4,18,002 cases action was taken. Similarly, cash of Rs 18.21 crore, liquor worth Rs 3.09 crore (87,912.83 ltr), Drugs/Narcotics of Rs 31.11 (15,562.86 kg), precious metal of Rs 18.07 cr (243.58 kg), thus the total seizure value is 108.86 crore.

In the first phase of the poll, 50 companies have been deployed. In the first phase 159 polling centres have been marked as 'Shadow Area' where wireless sets and 69 runners have been arranged.