Chhattisgarh: Tribal Woman Gang-Raped By 10 Men In Raigarh; 7 Arrested, Congress Forms Inquiry Committee | Representative image

Raipur/Raigarh: A tribal woman returning from a fair on Rakshabandhan was gang-raped by 10 people in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district. As per information received, the accused include a friend of the woman, and his 10 companions including a minor. After facing the brutal sexual assault, the victim self-reached police station and lodged the complaint.

As per information received, the 27-year-old woman resident of Pusaur block has been living separately from her husband for a few years. The woman was brutally raped while she was returning from the fair on Rakshabandhan.

When she reached near NTPC Lara her friend raped her first. Then the accused youth's friends who were at the spot also sexually assaulted the woman one by one. After the crime was committed, the accused dumped her and fled out of the scene. However, after the incident the woman somehow reached the police station and lodged an FIR.

After the FIR was lodged, police acted swiftly and arrested 7 accused including a minor. We are carrying out raids to nab the other absconding accused, Raigarh Police said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Raigarh Divyan Patel informed, police took prompt action in the case just after the complaint was lodged. Support was provided in getting medical tests and treatment and now she was normal.

A special team was immediately formed and hideouts of the accused raided. 6 accused were arrested from different places such as Ghutkupali, Kesaipali, Chhapora and nearby villages. Soon the rest of the accused will be arrested, the police officer added.

Meanwhile, in the gang rape case, the Congress formed a 5-member inquiry committee under the leadership of Sarangarh MLA Uttari Jangde. The other members of Congress committee includes MLAs Vidyavati Sidar, Chaturi Nand, Kavita Pranlahare and District President Arun Malakar.

The Congress enquiry committee has to submit the report to Congress party in the stipulated time.