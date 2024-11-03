Chhattisgarh Tragedy: 8 People Dead After Car Plunges Into Pond In Balrampur; Visuals Surface

Visual From The Spot | X @anshuman_sunona

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh): Eight people died after a car fell into a pond in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh on Sunday morning, the police said.

The people in the car were traveling from Larima to Surajpur when the accident occurred, Balrampur Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Banker said.

More information is awaited.

