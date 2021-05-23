Chhattisgarh: Surajpur collector removed after video shows him hitting man

Raipur: Chhattisgarh State Administration on Sunday attached Surajpur Collector IAS Ranbir Sharma to state secretariat as a joint secretary in waiting after a video of him surfaced on social media in which he can be seen slapping a youth for violating lockdown rules.

The incident was followed by an uproar on social media.

Gaurav Kumar Singh has been appointed the new Collector of Surajpur.

Condemning the act, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that he got to know about the incident through social media.

The Chief Minister Office also made a tweet in which it was mentioned that on the instructions of the CM Baghel the youth will be provided a new mobile phone as compensation for the old mobile phone which was destroyed by Ranbir Sharma.

The IAS officer on Saturday apologized for slapping a man and throwing his phone on the ground for violating Covid-19 safety norms during the lockdown.