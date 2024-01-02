Chhattisgarh: Sonmoni Bohrah Promoted To Principal Secretary; 11 IAS Officers Also Bag Promotions; Check Details Here

Sonmoni Borah | FPJ

Raipur: Sonmoni Borah (IAS-1999) on completion of 25 years of service was given promotion to the post of Principal secretary with pay matrix level-15 with effect from January 1, 2024.

The order issued by the General Administration Department states that as per the rules, for appointment consent of the Government of India.

A letter was written on November 9, 2023 for creating a post of Principal Secretary. But utilising the rule the consent has been considered.

Borah is presently working as Joint Secretary in the Department of Land Resources under the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India.

List of other IAS officers who received promotions:

Nileshkumar Mahadev Kshirsagar (IAS-2011) has been given a higher pay matrix level-13 but the present posting has been retained. He is presently posted as joint Chief Election Officer, Chhattisgarh.

The other officers are Chandan Kumar (Collector-Balodabazar-Bhatapara, Dr Sarveshar Narendra Bhure (Collector-Raipur), Bhoskar Vilas Sandipan (Mission Director, National Health Mission), Deepak Soni (Collector -Kondagaon), Sanjiv Kumar Jha (special secretary, Mantralaya), Jitendra Kumar Shukla (Managing Director, Chhattisgarh Tourism Board, Raipur, Additional charge Director, Food, Civil Supplies and consumer protection,

Janmejay Mahobe (Collector Kabirdham), Rimijiyus Ekka (Collector- Balrampur-Ramanujganj) and Jeevan Kishore Dhruve (secretary, Chhattisgarh Public service Commission.)