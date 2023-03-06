Chhattisgarh Shocker! Man kills wife, chops body stores pieces in water tank; recovered after months | representative pic

Another murder case similar to Shraddha's has surfaced, but this time it is from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, where a man is accused of killing his wife, dismembering her body, and dumping the pieces into his home's water tank, according to police.

The decomposing body was discovered after Sakri police raced to the scene to conduct an inquiry after neighbours alerted authorities to the bad stench coming from the house, according to a police officer.

Late on Sunday night in Uslapur, a woman's mutilated and disintegrating body was discovered by Sakri police in a home's water tank, the officer reported.

A police officer stated in the preliminary inquiry that the body would be between one and two months old and that further information would be available following the autopsy. According to the inquiry's findings, the victim's husband, Pavan Singh Thakur, may have murdered the woman out of suspicion that she had been unfaithful, then chopped up her body and put it into the tank.

According to a police officer, Sati Sahu has been identified as the deceased woman, and the violent crime occurred in the Uslapur neighbourhood inside the boundaries of the Sakri police station.

To conduct the investigation at the crime scene, police and professionals from forensic science laboratories flocked to the area. Thakur was apprehended by police, who also transported the body for an autopsy. The case has been reported to the police, and more investigation is in progress, the officer said.