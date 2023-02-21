e-Paper Get App
Delhi Crime: Live-in partner sets 28-year-old woman on fire after argument over drugs in Aman Vihar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 09:03 AM IST
Delhi Crime: Live-in partner sets 28-year-old woman on fire after argument over drugs | Representative photo
In Aman Vihar, a neighbourhood in northwest Delhi, a 28-year-old woman died on Monday, days after she was allegedly set on fire by her live-in partner over an argument over drugs.

The police were informed on February 11 that a woman with burn injuries had been admitted to SGM Hospital. The woman was deemed incapable to give a statement when the police arrived at the hospital, they claimed.

She was eventually revealed to be a labourer employed by a footwear industry and a resident of Balbir Vihar in northwest Delhi.

Woman was admitted to AIIMs for additional care

According to them, she was sent to Safdarjung Hospital and subsequently to the AIIMS Trauma Center for additional care.

According to investigations, the woman had separated from her husband and had been residing with the accused, Mohit, for the last six years, a senior police officer stated.

She had two kids: one from her first marriage and the other from Mohit.

The woman's serious condition made it impossible for her to provide a statement. She passed away at the hospital on Monday, according to the officer, and a post-mortem was performed.

What did the police say?

Accused detained

The accused has been detained and an investigation is underway.

