Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Arms & Ammunition In Naxal-Hit Sukma District, Bastar Division |

The joint team of security forces consisting of Bastar Fighter and District Reserve Guards recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in between Danteshpuram and Korajguda of Naxal affected Sukma district of Bastar division.

Ammunition recovered

The security forces team recovered firearm Barrel Grenade Launcher (2), Bolt Gun (12), bird hunting rifle (1), BGL cell (16), BGL cartridge (24), backpack (3), Magazine pouch, red cloth (1 bundle) and other daily use items including banned Naxal literature.

Photo of ammunition recovered during combing operation. |

While speaking to the media on Wednesday Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chouhan confirmed that the joint team has recovered a huge cache of arms hidden in the jungle.

Team was on combing operation

The joint team of security forces had been on a combing operation in the district. The Naxals escaped deep into the jungle seeing the police team approaching their location, Sukma police said.

When the area was searched, the joint combing team found a huge cache of arms and ammunition, the police added.