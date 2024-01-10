Chhattisgarh: Sai Cabinet Decides To Launch Free Ramlala Darshan To Ayodhya Temple |

Cabinet Meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan has made prominent decisions related to Ayodhya Temple Yatra and appointment of Advocate General of Chhattisgarh.

Shri Ramlala Darshan scheme

On the issue of cabinet meeting Deputy to Chief Minister Arun Sao briefed the media about the major decisions taken in the jumbo cabinet meeting and said, the Cabinet has decided to commence Shri Ramlala Darshan (Ayodhya Dham) Scheme in the state as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM guarantee.

As it already known that 'Praan Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ramlala will be held in the city of Ayodhya on January 22, the state government will launch Ramlala Darshan scheme for people of Chhattisgarh, under which people will get the opportunity to visit Ayodhya and have darshan of Shri Ramlala, the DyCM said.

Implementation of Shri Ramlala Darshan Scheme will be done by Chhattisgarh Tourism Board and the budget will be provided by the Tourism Department, he said. Under this scheme, every year about 20 thousand beneficiaries will be taken on a pilgrimage for Shri Ramlala darshan.

Eligibility and other details

Residents of Chhattisgarh state in the age group of 18 to 75, who are found fit in the health examination by District Medical Board will be considered eligible for the trip under this scheme. Disabled people will also be able to avail this scheme, and go for darshan along with a member of their family, he mentioned.

In the first phase, this facility will be made available for the people of age above 55 years. For effective implementation of this scheme, Shri Ramlala Darshan Committee will be constituted in every district under the chairmanship of District Collector. These committees will select the beneficiaries as per the proportionate quota, Sao said.

The distance to be covered under this trip to Ayodhya will be approximately 900 kilometers, for which an MoU will be signed between Chhattisgarh Tourism Board and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), he added.

IRCTC to take care of security, food and other facilities

According to the DyCM IRCTC will ensure arrangements for security, health, food, sightseeing, local transport and escort to the passengers during the journey.

District Collectors will be given responsibilities in order to have complete arrangements for the hassle free journey of the pilgrimage including arrangements for journeys for the beneficiaries from their residence to the designated railway station and back. Budget will be allocated for the aforementioned arrangements will be sanctioned.

In each of these pilgrimage visits to Ayodhya, passengers will be accompanied by a competent government official or a small team of officials from each district.

Details of the yatra

Passengers will leave for their destination by train from Durg-Raipur, Raigarh and Ambikapur. Main destination of the journey will be Ayodhya Dham. Besides, the pilgrims will get to spend one day and have one night stay in Varanasi as well. The trip will also include a visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor and witnessing of Ganga Aarti.

At present, IRCTC will facilitate one train every week for the scheme. In future, the number of beneficiaries will be increased as per the availability of the train, the Senior minister informed the media.

Prafulla Bharat |

Meanwhile, coming to the second point apart from Ramlala Darshan he informed that the Sai cabinet has decided to appoint Prafulla Bharat on the post of Advocate General.