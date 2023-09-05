 Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Defuse 5-Kg IED In Balrampur Border District
Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Defuse 5-Kg IED In Balrampur Border District

The explosive device was planted in the Samripat area of Balrampur

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Defuse 5-Kg IED In Balrampur Border District | FPJ

Balrampur: The bomb disposal unit of the security forces successfully defused an improvised explosive device (IED) that had been planted in the path of a security forces team conducting a combing operation in the border district of Balrampur.

The bomb disposal squad successfully destroyed the IED, which weighed around five kilograms, as reported by the Balrampur police.

The explosive device was planted in the Samripat area of Balrampur district, which shares its border with Jharkhand state.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional SP Chandresh Singh, according to the police.

