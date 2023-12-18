Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Arrests 11 Naxals In Joint Operation

Representative Image

Raipur: In a major action against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, 10 Naxalites were arrested in Dantewada and one in Bijapur on Monday.

Police and central forces started an intensive operation against Naxalites. There has been an increase in area domination and combing operations to curb Maoist activities. The police have seized a large quantity of materials.

The Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had raised concern over the rising Naxal incidents in Bastar region. He held a meeting of police officers and asked them to strictly curb Naxal activities.

CM directs DGP to oversee operation against naxalites

Emphasising its seriousness, the Chief Minister mandated the DGP to personally oversee the operation against the Naxalites.

He said that any soldier’s sacrifice will not go in vain. He attributed the panic of Naxalites to the recent government change and asserted collaboration with the Central Government to eradicate the Naxal issue from the state.

Earlier, he had strongly condemned the Naxal incident in Sukma district. He paid tribute to the martyred soldier Sudhakar Reddy and also directed the concerned officials to provide all possible assistance to the family of the martyred soldier.