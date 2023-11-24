 Chhattisgarh: CRPF's Demining Team & Defusing Squad Thwart Bomb Plot In Naxal-Infested Bijapur, Diffuse 50 Kg Of IEDs
Chhattisgarh: CRPF's Demining Team & Defusing Squad Thwart Bomb Plot In Naxal-Infested Bijapur, Diffuse 50 Kg Of IEDs

The bomb diffusing team of the central paramilitary forces, carefully dug out the highly explosive device inserted in the road and successfully diffused it.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
Timely adequate action from the security forces demining team and Bomb Defusing Squad of the CRPF 168 battalion saved the lives of many jawans by diffusing a 50 kg bomb planted in the middle of the road.

The joint reopening party of CRPF 168 battalion including demining and BDS unit, on Friday detected two 25 kgs of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted deep in the Awapalli-Basaguda road of highly naxal affected district Bijapur of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Two 25 Kgs of IEDs planted by banned outfit

Two 25 kgs of IED were planted by the members of a banned CPI outfit 4 meters deep in the road using a foxhole technique and difficult to be detected, one security forces officer said. The deadly bomb is capable of blowing up heavy multiutility anti-landmine vehicles or buses full of passengers, he said.

Bomb squad team defused IEDs with precision

However, the bomb diffusing team of the central paramilitary forces, carefully dug out the highly explosive device inserted in the road and successfully diffused it. Any fault during the diffusion might have claimed the lives he said.

Notably, earlier the Naxal armed guerrilla planted in the road to Amdai iron-ore mines which claimed the lives of the two labourers.

