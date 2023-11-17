Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Naxals Carry Out IED Blast In Dhamtari, 2 CRPF Jawans Have A Narrow Escape

Representational Image

Raipur: In an attack on the day of polling for the second phase of elections in Chhattisgarh, Naxals carried out an IED blast at Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh on Friday (November 17). According to reports, two CRPF jawans who were on a bike at the time of the blast had a narrow escape and fortunately escaped unhurt from the incident.

Voting in Chhattisgarh

The voting for the second and final phase of the elections in Chhattisgarh was underway on Friday for the remaining 70 seats in the 90-member Assembly.

The electoral fate of many prominent candidates, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his deputy T.S. Singh Deo, and BJP state president Arun Sao will be determined in this phase.

Maoist-affected parts

Over 18,800 polling stations have been set up for the voting that commenced from 8 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m. However, voting in nine polling booths -- Kamarbhaudi, Amamora, Odh, Bade Gobra, Ganwargaon, Gariba, Nagesh, Sahbinkachhar, and Kodomali -- in the Maoist-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Gariaband district will take place from 7 am to 3 pm due to security reasons.

A total of 958 candidates are in the fray across the 70 seats, including CM Baghel, deputy CM T.S. Singh Deo, eight state ministers, and four members of Parliament.

(With IANS inputs)

