Chhattisgarh: Anganwadi children find live para bombs in Dantewada while playing, police orders probe

In the Maoist stronghold Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh Anganwadi children playing in the area made a narrow escape from a life-threatening incident here on Saturday. The alertness of Anganwadi workers and villagers saved the lives of these innocent children who were caught playing with four para-bombs.

Meanwhile, the unprofessional and irresponsible action carried out by the armed security forces has irked the villagers and activists.

Social activist Bela Bhatia who reached the spot to investigate raised several questions about the carelessness and irresponsibility shown by armed forces in the conflict zone Bastar.

Bela tweeted- “How vulnerable are children in Bastar! This ammunition - said to be live - was found in the fields by Anganwadi children of Chuditekda-Majhi Padar (on the outskirts of Dantewada town)”.

Children mistook these for toys and brought them to the Anganwadi, the activist mentioned.

While speaking to FPJ over the phone Bela said, "the minor children might have suffered injuries if any of the bombs went off." "Do such things be allowed to occur in urban areas where the children of officers and powerful people study?" she questioned.

The activist further demanded prosecution of the guilty security force personnel/officer for the high degree of carelessness.

One villager of Chuditekda-Majhi Padar without revealing his name said, "on Friday they spotted the children of Anganwadi who were gone to nearby Dankini river for bath brought these bombs to the village and were playing."

"As the incident was quite unusual, they and Anganwadi employees immediately informed the police after which a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) rushed the spot and took away the bombs and later on it was diffused," the villager said.

Despite the village being situated within a distance of two kilometres from district police headquarters, they have never encountered such an incident, the villager complained.

The villagers also demanded the initiation of strict action against the faulty security force official.

Superintendent of Police Dantewada Siddarth Tiwari said that a probe has been ordered into the matter and action will be take according to the law.

He also appealed to the villagers that if they notice any such things, immediately inform the nearby police and get away from the spot.

ALSO READ Chhattisgarh govt deploys 61 vehicles to prevent human trafficking, crime on highways

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 10:27 PM IST