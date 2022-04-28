Chhattisgarh govt deploys 61 vehicles to prevent human trafficking, crime on highways

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Police received 61 new vehicles to take prompt action and prevent heinous offences like human trafficking, crime on highways.

Chief Minister Bhupesh flagged off 61 new vehicles for highway patrolling and prevention of human trafficking, in a brief programme held at his official residence in Raipur, an official communique said.

Out of these total vehicles, 15 vehicles were dedicated for highway patrolling, 24 vehicles for anti-human trafficking unit and 22 vehicles for maintaining law and order.

These vehicles will operate in Balodabazar-Bhatapara, Gariyaband, Kabirdham, Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir-Champa, Raigarh, Surguja and Bastar (Jagdalpur), the communique added.

During the event, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Manendragarh MLA Dr. Vinay Jaiswal, Additional Chief Secretary Home Subrat Sahoo, Director General of Police Mr. Ashok Juneja, Additional Director General of Police Pradeep Gupta and other dignitaries were present. Inspector General of Police Dr. Anand Chhabra, Inspector General of Police Mr. SC Dwivedi, Superintendent of Police Raipur Mr. Prashant Agrawal, Assistant Inspector General of Police Mr. Sanjay Sharma were among those present on the occasion.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 08:55 PM IST