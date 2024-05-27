Chhattisgarh: Raipur Police Nabs 4 Shooters Of International Aman-Sahu Gang From 3 States

| Representational Image

Raipur: In a major crackdown, the Raipur police, upon receiving the intelligence inputs, nabbed four shooters from the Aman Sahu gang from Rajasthan and Jharkhand on Sunday.

The team of police officials conducted a 72-hour search operation in the states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, resulting in the arrest of three accused from Rajasthan and one from Jharkhand. The main shooter, Pappu Singh, is also in the custody of police.

Reportedly, these suspects were working on instructions from Mayank Singh, a mastermind based in Malaysia, who directed operations for Lawrence Bishnoi and Aman Sahu. The accusers were in constant communication with Mayank and executed the targets of Lawrence Bishnoi and Aman Sahu's gang. They also used codenames for their operations and identities.

Members Arrested

The gang members were operating in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan, targeting various businesses. The police team managed to arrest them before they could execute two to three major incidents. A pistol intended for use in their crimes was also recovered by the police.

Official Statement Of IG Raipur

In a press conference, IG Raipur Amresh Mishra stated, "Upon receiving intelligence inputs, we conducted a 72-hour search operation in three states and nabbed these suspects. Acting on the instructions from their mastermind Mayank Singh in Malaysia, they executed targets of Lawrence Bishnoi and Aman Sahu gang. They came here to target businesses, particularly in Chhattisgarh, but we intercepted them before they could act."

Mishra added, "They joined the gang while in jail. They used applications that did not provide any data or information about them. However, we arrested them before they could delete any data or mobile numbers."

He further mentioned that these are not just interstate but international gangs, with the NIA also registering a case against them. The police are tracking the locations of other gang members to apprehend them as well.

About the Bishoni Gang

The Bishnoi gang, within India, maintains operations in seven states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Himachal Pradesh. The gang's operations are entirely digital, with approximately 1000 individuals involved, including sharpshooters, criminals, and suppliers.

A few days ago, they also took responsibility for the firing incident, which took place on April 14 outside Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments that sent shockwaves through the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Earlier, around a year ago, an encounter broke out between Ramgarh Police and criminals of the Aman Sahu gang in the Patratu police station area of Ramgarh district in which Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) DSP Neeraj Kumar and Sub-Inspector Sonu Saw were injured.