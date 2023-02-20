Chhattisgarh: Police arrests, publicly parades man who attacked, dragged minor on Raipur road |

Chhattisgarh: The Raipur Police on Monday publicly paraded the man who was accused of attacking and dragging a minor girl on a busy road. The police paraded him after his arrest to send a strong message that anyone who commits such crimes will be punished immediately.

Minor girl worked at the accused's shop

As per an ANI report, the 16-year-old minor girl with multiple stab wounds had refused the marriage proposal of the man who got angry on her and attacked her. A case under relevant sections of IPC was registered in the Gudhiyari police station.

The condition of the girl is said to be critical and she is under constant observation of doctors.

According to Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal, the victim was working at the shop of the accused who was identified as Omkar Tiwari alias Manoj (47).

"As the incident came to light, police immediately swung into action and arrested the accused assailant," the SSP said.

Sharing details about the incident, the SSP said that aggrieved by the victim's proposal to quit the job and other issues, the accused had attacked the minor girl.

Meanwhile, police sources averred that the accused had allegedly proposed to marry the minor girl and the same was declined by the victim's mother. Aggrieved by the refusal, the accused attacked the minor girl with a sharp-edged weapon and dragged her by her hair in huge public glare.