Chhattisgarh: PM Modi Launches 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice Of Youth' Initiative To Propel India Into Golden Age On 100th Independence Anniversary

Raipur: To make India a developed country on its 100th anniversary Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth’ via video conferencing on Monday.

During the virtual telecast all the Vice Chancellors of Universities, Heads of Institutes and faculty members of several Colleges and academic institutions of Chhattisgarh presented at Raj Bhawan were appealed to actively contribute in making the nation a power hub and developed nation.

Vikasit Bharat@2047 programme

PM Modi also addressed a national level special workshop held at the governor house of each state in which the VCs, faculties and selected mentors across the country participated to mark the beginning of this initiative. A workshop on youth voice was also organized to connect the youth with the Viksit Bharat@2047 programme at Raj Bhavan.

After PM speech, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also addressed the media at Raj Bhawan and said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s vision for our nation is to make India a developed nation by the year 2047, the centennial year of Indian independence. "Viksit" encapsulates the aspiration for a highly developed and advanced India by the year 2047, he said.

The idea involves imagining a future where India has made significant strides in various aspects such as social development, infrastructure, science and technology, economy, education, health and more. It's a vision that will see India as a global leader and a developed nation on multiple fronts by its 100th year of independence that is 2047, said the Governor.

The discussions held here on topics like Innovation, science and technology, good governance and security were of high caliber, he added.

“We are witnessing India at a turning point in its history. The 21st century will be India's century. India is considered as the fifth-largest economy in the world in terms of GDP. India's economic position has been steadily growing, propelled by its large population, expanding workforce, and diverse economy encompassing industries like IT, manufacturing, agriculture, and services,” said the Chhattisgarh Governor.

Governor Biswabhushan called it 'India's Golden Age'

“This is India's Amrit Kaal. India has been transformed on many fronts. There has been a massive expansion in social and economic infrastructure through policies and schemes in past years such as Samagra Shiksha and expansion of Universities, IITs, IIMs, Medical and Nursing Colleges, Skilling (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana), and many more. As you know, with a population of 144 crores, India is one of the youngest nations with a median age of 29 years,” said Biswabhusan Harichandan. It accounts for nearly 20% of the world's total young population. This is an enormous opportunity, likely to last till 2047. Using this dividend well, we can propel India into a Viksit and empower Bharat. India's Mission Chandrayaan and becoming the first country to land on the South Pole of the moon demonstrated our excellence in science, he added. As a world leader, India’s Presidency of the G 20 this year saw the world respecting India's diplomatic and organisational capabilities. The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is a milestone in India's history. In many ways, India is leading the world.

India stands at this crucial juncture, poised to take off on its growth trajectory, it is important to know that tremendous dedication and belief in India's destiny, coupled with steadfast leadership, is necessary to realise this potential. There is enormous work that needs to be undertaken in a mission mode to make India a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. For this to happen, there is a need to chalk out a bold, ambitious and transformative agenda, he said. It is important to channelise the innovative ideas of youth into nation-building by inviting them to ideate and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. This outreach initiative will provide opportunity to our youth across India. One can think about it and encourage youth to send suggestions on the portal Viksit Bharat, said the Governor.

Scholars from various universities come under one roof

In the workshop, scholars from various universities delivered lectures on the 2047 vision of Viksit Bharat, includes Dean of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur Dr Sarita Agrawal, Dean of IIT Naya Raipur Dr Rajesh Ingle, scientist of Chhattisgarh Council of Science and Technology Dr Amit Dubey, Dr Sameer Vajpayee of NIT Raipur, Shashank Jakhodia, Dr Ravindra Kumar Singh and Dr Vivek Kumar Tripathi of Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya Raipur participated as resource persons.

Secretary to Governor Amrit Kumar Xalxo, Deputy Secretary Deepak Agrawal, vice chancellors of various universities, deans, faculty member