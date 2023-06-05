Chhattisgarh News: IED blast injures 2 CRPF jawans in Bijapur | File Photo: PTI

Two jawans of the CRPF sustained injuries following an improvised explosive device (IED) blast planted the Naxals in Bijapur district on Monday. The injured jawans were taken to the district hospital and will be sent to Raipur for further medical assistance, stated reports. "They are being airlifted to Raipur after giving primary treatment,m" the Chhattisgarh Police said.

Bijapur SP Anjaneya Varshney was quoted in India Today report stated that the case pertains to Gangalur Police station area.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the incident took place at 10.30 am near Tekamata hill when the battalion was out on an area domination operation from Pusnar camp. The explosive blasted when the team was cordoning off the area. A search operation is underway in the area, the official said.

IED blast in Dantewada

Earlier this year, 10 security personnel and a driver died in an IED blast carried out by Maoists in Dantewada district. The incident took place under Aranpur Police station limits when the team of District Reserve Guards were returning aftr an anti-Naxalite operation.