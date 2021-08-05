Chhattisgarh: Naxals blow up vehicle carrying 12 passengers in Dantewada, 3 critically injured

Raipur: The Maoists blew up a passenger vehicle on Kanker-Narayanpur-Dantewada road under Malewahi Police Station limits in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit district Dantewada in Thursday morning hours. Three passengers were critically injured and have been shifted to Dantewada Hospital.

A Bolero vehicle ferrying 12 villagers passing through the Dantewada-Naryanpur-Barsoor road was blown up due a landmine in the morning hours, said Superintendent of Police Dantewada Dr. Abhishek Pallava.

Police rushed at the spot just after the explosion and admitted all the three critically injured passengers to the Dantewada Hospital and ensured other injured were also provided primary treatment, the SP said.

The SP called the cowardly and it strongly, saying that the Maoists intentionally targeted the vehicle knowing that there were passengers inside. He added that the Naxals triggered the landmine with command IED.