Chhattisgarh: 'Narva Development Plan' aims to revive depleting groundwater resources in forests

The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh is concerned about the depleting groundwater resources in the state and is implementing the Narva Development plan, which is aimed at reviving water levels, specifically in the forest areas.

According to the initiative which falls under the Narva Garuva Ghurwa Baari Vikas Yojana, the government is attempting to revive the state's groundwater resources, including those based in forest areas.

A report by India Today elaborates on the details of the scheme, for which Rs 160.95 crore has been allocated by the Compensatory Afforestation Management and Protection Authority (CAMPA).

The revival project is looking at 137 drains spread out across "31 forest divisions, one national park, two tiger reserves, one elephant reserve, and one social forestry area."

The report also cites government sources, estimating the total cost of the groundwater revival scheme for 10,77,000 land enrichment structures at Rs 160.95 crore.

86% of the revival has already been completed, the report states, which puts approximately 3,12,000 hectares of land under work.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is said to be personally monitoring the Narva Development plan closely. It has been claimed that the initiative will increase groundwater resources and boost livestock development and organic cultivation.