Chhattisgarh Murder: Minor Girl Strangulates Boyfriend To Death After He Forces Her To Establish Sexual Relations With Him

In a sensational case that has come to light from Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, a minor girl along with her friend hatched a murder plan of her boyfriend and brutally executed it. Dead body of her 18 year old boyfriend was found in a house in the Kotwali police station area. The police has initiated an investigation and have arrested the two minor girls. Reports said that the while the motive behind the murder has still not been confirmed, it has appeared that the accused claim that the boy was insisting for sexual relations which provoked the girl to commit the crime. Reports said that the girls pulled a nylon rope around the neck of the boy who died. The exact date of the incident could not be confirmed.

Probe initiated

18 year old deceased Virendra Yadav was a resident of village Putsura and he was a student who used to stay with his sister Punita Yadav in Mariam Para of Balrampur city. Punita got to know from her friends about the fact that her brother was severely injured. She rushed and admitted him to the hospital where he was declared dead. The sister of the deceased informed the police about this incident. As soon as information about the case was received, SDOP Balrampur and Kotwali police station in-charge reached the spot and initiated a probe.

