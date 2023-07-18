 Chhattisgarh: Men Hold Nude Protest In Raipur, Demand Action Against Employees With Fake Caste Certificates; Shocking Video Emerges
Though the demand to act on fake caste certificates is not new, this is the first time that such a protest has been held in the state.

article-image
Shocking 'nude' protests held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh | Twitter

On the day when Chhattisgarh assembly session gets underway, the state assembly witnessed a "nude" protest by young men who took to the streets sans clothes to bring attention to the issue of fake caste certificate menace in government jobs in the state. Though the demand to act on fake caste certificates is not new, this is the first time that such a protest has been held in the state.

The youth in the protest were seen walking on the street with placards in hands but no clothes on their bodies. The placards had demands to take action against those who have allegedly got jobs with the help of fake caste certificates.

Youth protest as VVIP vehicles pass

The youth protesting naked on the road were seen running when they spotted any VVIP vehicle with the hope of getting their protest noticed by the people in power.

The youth were seen running with placards and following the VVIP cars as the vehicles tried to make their way to the assembly.

Issue of fake caste certificate used to get government jobs in Chhattisgarh

The issue of fake caste certificate used to get government job in Chhattisgarh has been in the news for quite some time now. In the year 2021, a PWD executive engineer was suspended for using a fake Scheduled Tribe (ST) caste certificate.

Those protesting against the fake caste certificate used by candidates to get government jobs allege that no action has been taken by the department despite repeated demands and several such cases having come to light. Those protesting said that those with fake caste certificates enjoy all perks of the job without deserving it and yet the state commission refuses to take any action against such employees.

