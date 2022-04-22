Chhattisgarh: Maoists announce Dandakaranya band amid death of senior leader, security forces on high-alert

After the death of senior-most hardcore female Maoist leader Nirmala alias Narmada Didi in a Maharashtra prison, Naxals have announced the Dandakaranya band (south Chhattisgarh) closure and shutting down all activities on April 25. The announcement from the Maoists has put the security forces on the alert mode in Bastar.

As per the information received, the 62-year-old Nirmala, who served as an active member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee for 42 years, died while battling for her life on April 9 in a prison in Maharashtra.

Her demise has created a big void in Naxal leadership. The banned organization CPI Maoist held the government responsible for the death of alleged ailing Maoist leader Nirmala.

The banned party has alleged that she died because she had not been provided proper treatment and medicines in jail.

Maoist spokesperson Mangali said in a press note that Nirmala was fallen sick in 2018 and got arrested by police while she was getting treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad in 2019.

The Maoist spokesperson alleged that she had been implicated in more than 100 false cases and that the government had put a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on her head.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 07:07 PM IST