Maharashtra: 4 hardcore naxals having rewards on their heads arrested by Gadchroli police

The C-60 Commandos of Gadchiroli police have arrested four alleged naxals in an operation in the forest of Nelgunda, within the limits of Armed OutPost (AOP), Dhodraj on Thursday. The government had announced rewards of lakhs of rupees on the arrest of these naxals.

The arrested naxalites have been identified as Bapu alias Ramaji Doghe Wadde (30), Maroti alias Anturam alias Manik Sadhu Gawade (34), Suman alias Janni Komati Kudyami (24) and Ajit alias Bharat Mainu Hichami.

According to the police, an Information regarding Naxalites of CPI (Maoists) groups entering Nelgunda village area in plain clothes in order to execute their subversive activities was learnt from reliable sources. Accordingly, an anti-naxal operation was launched by the C-60 parties.

"Bapu Wadde was acting as Area Committee Member (ACM). He actively participated in the brutal killing of policeman Dushyant Pandhari Nandeshwar at village Kothi on 14/08/2020. He was involved in 13 offences (07 murders, 03 encounters, 01 arson and 02 robberies). Also, another arrested naxalite Maroti Gawade was also acting as ACM. Further, he was a member of the Action Team of the naxalites. He was involved in three major offences of encounter committed by the naxalites. Suman Kudyami was involved in 11 major offences (03 murders and 08 encounter) committed by the naxals. Maroti Gawade and Ajit Hichami both had actively participated the brutal killing of two civilians namely, Ashok alias Navin Peka Narote and Mangesh Masa Hichami on April 13, this year," said Ankit Goyal, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli.

In order to curb their violent activities, the Government of Maharashtra had declared a reward of Rs 8 lakhs on the head of Bapu Wadde, Rs 6 lakhs on Maroti Gawade, Rs 2 lakhs on Suman Kudyami and Rs 2 lakhs on Ajit Hichami.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:39 PM IST