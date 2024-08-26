Chhattisgarh: 'Mahadev Satta Masterminds Have To Face Law In India,' Says Deputy CM Vijay Sharma

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma | Wikipedia

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has officially transferred the investigation of the Mahadev Satta App case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The notification for this transition was issued on Monday. Home Minister Vijay Sharma announced that the case is now under the jurisdiction of the CBI, which will pursue the investigation into the masterminds allegedly operating from abroad and ensure they face legal consequences in India.

During a press briefing, Sharma emphasized that the state would not show any leniency in this matter. "The CBI will rigorously pursue the investigation. We are committed to bringing those operating from overseas to justice," he said. He also disclosed that 70 cases related to the Mahadev Satta App have already been filed across local police stations and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The case has also drawn attention from multiple states, with some key figures reportedly residing abroad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed strong support for the CBI's involvement, assuring that the investigation will be conducted thoroughly and that no accused, regardless of their location, will escape from their accountability.

Read Also Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Dixit Kothari In Mahadev Online Betting App Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had been probing the Mahadev Satta App case for 16 months, revealing connections to prominent figures, including former Congress ministers, state police officers, and major property dealers. This marks the third major case assigned to the CBI by the BJP government in the past nine months, following the Biranpur and CGPSC scams.

In addition to the ED, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is also investigating the case. The ED's chargesheet has uncovered that Mahadev Satta App promoters—Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal, and Shubham Soni—have invested crores of rupees in the stock market allegedly earned from betting and money laundering.

Read Also Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Dixit Kothari In Mahadev Online Betting App Scam Case

The Mahadev Satta App, an online betting platform, operates through a franchise model involving panel operators. These operators receive a master ID after paying ₹25-30 lakh, which allows them to manage betting activities on the app. Requests to become a panel operator are processed through the Mahadev Bouquet Head Office via WhatsApp, following which login credentials are provided upon payment.

The investigation continues as authorities strive to dismantle the network behind the Mahadev Satta App and address the illegal operations associated with it.