Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Is At Peak Of Frustration, Says BJP

FP Photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh State Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party and State Convener of Lok Sabha Election Management Committee, Shivratan Sharma on Thursday said with continuous loss in elections, Congress has become too frustrated that the Congress leaders are praying for the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Interacting with the media, he said Congress has been badly defeated in a democratic manner the last two elections. The panic of Congress is so much that its leaders are praying for the death of Modi. The people will definitely answer this.

He said there have been continuous statements being made by Congress leaders against the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a conspiracy. The silence of top Congress leaders shows that these controversial statements have their tacit approval and encouragement. The statements of Congress leaders are a matter of concern for the civilized society of the entire country.

Sharma said Kawasi Lakhma broke the democratic norms in the election meeting and gave a statement using words like ‘Marega’ for PM. In Bastar, Kawasi Lakhma is encouraging the youth to drive away the police personnel by killing them with bows and arrows. Anyway, Kawasi has been a suspect in many cases including Jheeram.

Earlier, while addressing the nomination rally of Bhupesh Baghel in Rajnandgaon, Leader of Opposition Charan Das Manhat said that Modi’s head should be broken with a stick, such an MP should do it. Shiv (Dahriya) can only abuse Modi, whereas Bhupesh Baghel can break his head. Modi should be harassed and sent to China.

He adds Surju Tekam of Mohalla Manpur of Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha (arrested) had given a call to the Congress MLA while he was on the stage that those coming to ask for votes for BJP should be killed. Later a BJP worker was also murdered. Isn't all this Congress sponsored?

He pointed out that Imran Masood of Uttar Pradesh said ‘I will destroy Modi’. Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Raja Pateria said that ‘Modi will have to be killed’. Slogans were raised in Muslim University in JNU, ‘Modi, your grave will be dug on JNU soil’. Slogans of ‘Mar Ja Modi Mar Ja Modi’ have also been raised in the rallies of Khalistanis. Recently a newspaper has reported that Naxalites are intimidating people to vote for Congress. After all, what is the matter that the statements of Congress are becoming like not only Pakistan, Khalistani but also Naxalites. They are all speaking the same language.