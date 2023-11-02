 Chhattisgarh: Kejriwal, Mann To Participate In Roadshow On Nov 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Kejriwal, Mann To Participate In Roadshow On Nov 3

Chhattisgarh: Kejriwal, Mann To Participate In Roadshow On Nov 3

CM Kejriwal and CM Maan will land at Raipur airport around 1.30 and then leave for Bilaspur’s Akaltara to sensitize the voters about AAP Agenda

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI

Raipur: AAP's National convener cum Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan is coming to Chhattisgarh on two days visit on Friday. Both the CM will carry out road shows in support of their candidate in Akaltara on Friday. Meanwhile, both the CM will participate in another road show to be carried in Masturi and Kawardha on Saturday.

Both the CMs will be accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP, AAP State President Komal Hupendi said.

CM Kejriwal and CM Maan will land at Raipur airport around 1.30 and then leave for Bilaspur’s Akaltara to sensitize the voters about AAP Agenda, one AAP spokesperson said.

Notably, AAP has given tickets on 57 seats to its candidates to contest in Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Arvind Kejriwal Unveils '10-Point Guarantee Schemes' In Jagdalpur Rally
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Kejriwal, Mann To Participate In Roadshow On Nov 3

Chhattisgarh: Kejriwal, Mann To Participate In Roadshow On Nov 3

Chhattisgarh: Naxals Kill 6 Villagers In Kanker Ahead Of PM's Visit

Chhattisgarh: Naxals Kill 6 Villagers In Kanker Ahead Of PM's Visit

Fissures Continue To Erupt In I.N.D.I.A. As SP Hints At Contesting 65 Of 80 LS Seats In UP

Fissures Continue To Erupt In I.N.D.I.A. As SP Hints At Contesting 65 Of 80 LS Seats In UP

Additional Stoppage Provided To Three Pairs Of Western Railway Trains

Additional Stoppage Provided To Three Pairs Of Western Railway Trains

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Disinformation Campaign' Amid Row Over Central Release Of...

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Disinformation Campaign' Amid Row Over Central Release Of...