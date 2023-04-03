 Chhattisgarh: Home theater explosion kills two brothers in Kabirdham
The picture circulated on the internet and locals claimed that it was Sony 4.1 25000 PMPO home theatre

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
Raipur: A home theater received in the form of a marriage gift, just a day after the wedding, exploded and led to the death of two brothers in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. Four persons of a family also injured in the blast.

The intensity of the explosion was so big that it blew off the roof and the wall crumbled. In no time, the house turned into debris. The sound of the explosion was heard from far distance.

How the tragic incident unfolded

Locals informed that Hemendra Meravi, a resident of Chamari village Kawardha, got married two days ago with a girl from Anjana village. While the family members were unpacking the marriage gift on Monday, someone plugged on the newly gifted home theater and the tragic incident occurred.

Just after the incident, all the injured were rushed to the hospital. While Hemendra died at the spot, his brother Rajkumar succumbed to the injuries in the hospital, the Kabirdham police said.

However, as the area falls under a naxal-infested zone, the police considered all possible angles in order to have an impartial probe, one senior police official said.



