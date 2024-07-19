 Chhattisgarh: Health Department Clerk Caught Red Handed Accepting Rs 20k Bribe
Chhattisgarh: Health Department Clerk Caught Red Handed Accepting Rs 20k Bribe

Nemika Tiwari had sought approval for a two-year educational leave from the Joint Director (Nursing), but encountered delays from Suraj Nag, who insisted on the bribe to move her file forward

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 10:39 PM IST
Representational photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): In a recent operation conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Raipur, Chhattisgarh's capital, a government clerk from the Health Department was apprehended red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a nurse. The clerk, identified as Suraj Nag stationed at the Health Secretariat Nava Raipur, had allegedly demanded the bribe from nurse  Nemika Tiwari posted at the Gariaband Community Health Center to expedite the approval of her educational leave.

Nemika Tiwari had sought approval for a two-year educational leave from the Joint Director (Nursing), but encountered delays from Suraj Nag, who insisted on the bribe to move her file forward.

Reluctant to comply, Nemika Tiwari reported the matter to the ACB, prompting them to set up a sting operation. During the operation, on Friday afternoon, Suraj Nag summoned Nemika Tiwari to his official residence in Rajendra Nagar, where he accepted the bribe money provided by the ACB team. Shortly after, the ACB intervened and caught Suraj Nag red-handed with the marked currency in his possession.

In a subsequent search, the ACB recovered the chemical-laced currency notes from Suraj Nag's pocket, corroborating the nurse's allegations. Further technical investigation revealed traces of the chemical on Suraj Nag's hands, providing additional evidence of his involvement.

The ACB has initiated further investigation into the case to uncover any additional instances of corruption and ensure appropriate legal action against Suraj Nag.

