Chhattisgarh govt will now buy cow dung from livestock owners

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched the Godhan Nyay Yojana in Raipur on Monday on the occasion of 'Hareli' festival.

Under the scheme, the government will procure cow dung at Rs 2 per kilogram from livestock owners and use it to prepare organic fertilizers.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister inaugurated the scheme at a cultural programme organised in Raipur.

"With the implementation of this scheme, major positive changes are expected in terms of the environment as well as the rural economy. Godhan Nyay Yojana will create employment opportunities on a large scale," the government release stated.

It further said that the implementation of Suraaji Gaon Yojana has already been started in villages of the state, under which the construction of more than five thousand cowsheds is underway.

As per the release, the State Government has set the target of expanding the scheme across the state by building cowsheds in all 11630 gram panchayats and all 20 thousand villages in phases.

Baghel said that Godhan Nyay Yojana will not only help the cattle rearers to earn extra income but will also end the problem of the open grazing of cattle.

"The scheme will encourage the use of organic fertilizers, minimising the use of chemical ones," he added.

Under this scheme, Rs 5750 crore is being directly transferred to the accounts of farmers as an exchange grant, the release further stated.