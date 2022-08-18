Chhattisgarh govt decides to set up English medium college in every district of state in next 3 years

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | (PTI Photo)

Raipur: In tribal dominated Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel-led government decided to open a series of English Medium colleges to boost education in the language in the state.

After the grand success of Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools, the state government ushers in an educational revolution with the announcement to open English medium colleges statewide, an official communique said on Thursday. These colleges will be named as Swami Atmanand English Medium Adarsh Colleges.

The opening of Swami Atmanand Schools in Chhattisgarh helped the state’s children to obtain a world-class education, the government claimed.

Children migrate to other states in search of quality education. The parents face a lot of trouble while trying to secure admission of their wards in these colleges including unaffordable fees, migration-related problems and others. Therefore, to have a solution, the existing problems like expensive fees, migration and others, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced the opening of the English Medium Colleges in Chhattisgarh, a government statement read.

These colleges will be established in a phased-out manner, the CM said.

It has been proposed that in the first phase, about 10 English medium colleges will be opened in the major cities of the state for the forthcoming academic session in June 2023. Moreover, a working plan to open English medium colleges in all the district headquarters within the upcoming 3 years is expected to be developed in the next ten days, the communique said.