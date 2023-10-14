Chhattisgarh: Govt Appoints New Collectors, Police Officials Following EC Clearance

Mohit Garg (Left) Ram Gopal Garg (Right) | FPJ

Raipur: Following the clearance of a panel of officers requested by the Election Commission of India, the Government of Chhattisgarh has appointed two district collectors, three SPs, and two ASPs.

According to the order, Avnish Kumar Sharan (IAS-2009) has been appointed as Collector of Bilaspur. He previously served as Director of Technical Education, Employment, and Training with additional charge as CEO of Chhattisgarh State Skill Development Authority.

For Raigarh District, Kartikeya Goel (IAS-2010) has been appointed as Collector, while Iffat Ara (IAS-2012) has been posted as Joint Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Department, Managing Director of MarkFed, and Managing Director of NAN.

In another order, Ram Gopal Garg (IPS-2007) has been appointed as Superintendent of Police in Durg, Jitendra Shukila (IPS-2013) as SP in Korba, and Mohit Garg (IPS-2013) as SP in Rajnandgaon. Archana Jha (DD-2007) has been given the role of Additional SP in Bilaspur, and Abishek Kumar Jha (DD-2013) as ASP in Durg.

The previous collectors of Raigarh and Bilaspur, Taran Prakash Singh (IAS-2012) and Sanjiv Kumar Jha (IAS-2011), who were replaced by the Election Commission of India, have been assigned roles as Joint Secretary in the Secretariat and Special Secretary in the Secretariat respectively.

