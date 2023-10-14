 Chhattisgarh: Govt Appoints New Collectors, Police Officials Following EC Clearance
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Govt Appoints New Collectors, Police Officials Following EC Clearance

Chhattisgarh: Govt Appoints New Collectors, Police Officials Following EC Clearance

The Government of Chhattisgarh appointed two district collectors, three SPs and two ASPs.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
article-image
Mohit Garg (Left) Ram Gopal Garg (Right) | FPJ

Raipur: Following the clearance of a panel of officers requested by the Election Commission of India, the Government of Chhattisgarh has appointed two district collectors, three SPs, and two ASPs.

According to the order, Avnish Kumar Sharan (IAS-2009) has been appointed as Collector of Bilaspur. He previously served as Director of Technical Education, Employment, and Training with additional charge as CEO of Chhattisgarh State Skill Development Authority.

SPs & ASPs

SPs & ASPs | FPJ

Appointments:

For Raigarh District, Kartikeya Goel (IAS-2010) has been appointed as Collector, while Iffat Ara (IAS-2012) has been posted as Joint Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Department, Managing Director of MarkFed, and Managing Director of NAN.

In another order, Ram Gopal Garg (IPS-2007) has been appointed as Superintendent of Police in Durg, Jitendra Shukila (IPS-2013) as SP in Korba, and Mohit Garg (IPS-2013) as SP in Rajnandgaon. Archana Jha (DD-2007) has been given the role of Additional SP in Bilaspur, and Abishek Kumar Jha (DD-2013) as ASP in Durg.

The previous collectors of Raigarh and Bilaspur, Taran Prakash Singh (IAS-2012) and Sanjiv Kumar Jha (IAS-2011), who were replaced by the Election Commission of India, have been assigned roles as Joint Secretary in the Secretariat and Special Secretary in the Secretariat respectively.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Govt Appoints Dr Praveen Verma As New Acting Chairman for CGPSC Amidst Controversy
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Govt Appoints New Collectors, Police Officials Following EC Clearance

Chhattisgarh: Govt Appoints New Collectors, Police Officials Following EC Clearance

Chhattisgarh: BJP Candidate Alleges Threats of NSA Booking by SP; Party Calls for SP's Dismissal

Chhattisgarh: BJP Candidate Alleges Threats of NSA Booking by SP; Party Calls for SP's Dismissal

Pakistani Betting App Kheloyar, Which Sponsored India-Ireland T20 Series, Under Scrutiny For Links...

Pakistani Betting App Kheloyar, Which Sponsored India-Ireland T20 Series, Under Scrutiny For Links...

Chhattisgarh: 24% Of Sitting MLAs Face Criminal Charges, Reveals ADR Report

Chhattisgarh: 24% Of Sitting MLAs Face Criminal Charges, Reveals ADR Report

Corporate Affairs Ministry Probing Accounts Of Adani's Mumbai And Navi Mumbai Airports: Report

Corporate Affairs Ministry Probing Accounts Of Adani's Mumbai And Navi Mumbai Airports: Report