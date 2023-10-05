Chhattisgarh: Govt Appoints Dr Praveen Verma As New Acting Chairman for CGPSC Amidst Controversy

Dr Praveen Verma | FPJ

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government appointed Dr. Praveen Verma, a member of CGPSC, as the acting chairman of CGPSC, according to an official statement released on Wednesday. Dr. Verma, a professional doctor, was earlier appointed as a CGPSC member on July 16, 2021. The appointment was also published in the gazette notification.

Controversy arose following the recent CGPSC result, with allegations that less qualified aspirants, specifically relatives of ruling party leaders, bureaucrats, and influential individuals, were favored over eligible and meritorious students. It was claimed that these underqualified candidates were intentionally qualified and placed on the merit list, leading to widespread protests by the major opposition party BJP and students. Demonstrations were held on the streets of Chhattisgarh and in front of the CGPSC headquarters, highlighting concerns of massive corruption and manipulation in CGPSC results.

BJP and Students Demand Immediate Removal of Taman Singh Sonwani

BJP members and students demanded the immediate removal of Taman Singh Sonwani, the CGPSC chairman. Some students also took the controversial issue to court.

However, amid the controversy, CGPSC chairman Taman Singh Sonwani retired, leaving the post vacant. The government has now made an appointment. However, sources indicated that a full-time chairman for CGPSC will be appointed after the assembly elections.

